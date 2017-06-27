Canada allows Dow, Dupont merger after firms agree to sell assets

OTTAWA, June 27 (Reuters) - Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it would allow a planned merger between DuPont and Dow Chemical Co after both firms agreed to dispose of some assets.

DuPont will sell a significant part of its global herbicides business and research and development branch to FMC Corp . Dow will sell its global business of certain specialized plastics products to SK Global Chemical Corp, the bureau said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)