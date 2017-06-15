FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 15, 2017 / 8:13 PM / 2 months ago

Dow, DuPont merger wins antitrust approval with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.

The deal between the chemical manufacturing titans was announced in December 2015 in what was billed as an all-stock merger valued at $130 billion, in a first step toward breaking up into three separate businesses. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.