FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Aerospace plans sukuk issue by mid-2018
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
October 16, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 6 days ago

Dubai Aerospace plans sukuk issue by mid-2018

Alexander Cornwell

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) intends to tap the Islamic bond market within the next nine months as part of a strategy to diversify the company’s funding, its chief executive said on Monday.

The Dubai government-controlled company became one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors in August after acquiring Dublin-based AWAS.

DAE Chief Executive Firoz Tarapore told Reuters that the company intended to issue a sukuk “very soon”. Asked if that could take place by the middle of 2018, Tarapore answered “most definitely.”

He did not specify how much money the company could raise.

DAE wants to change its capital structure to include a higher percentage of unsecured debt, he said, and the company intends to be a repeat, benchmark issuer in the U.S. debt market. A benchmark issue conventionally means upwards of $500 million.

DAE raised $2.3 billion in the United States through a senior bond issue this year to finance its acquisition of AWAS. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.