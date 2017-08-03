FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Large fire breaks out at Dubai's Torch Tower
August 3, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 months ago

Large fire breaks out at Dubai's Torch Tower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - A major fire broke out in Dubai’s Torch Tower, one of the world’s tallest buildings, on Thursday, authorities said.

Firefighting squads have been deployed to bring the fire under control and ensure the safety of residents, the government of Dubai's media office tweeted. (bit.ly/2hsxLMt)

“No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch Tower fire incident,” the media office said in a separate tweet, adding that authorities successfully evacuated the building. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)

