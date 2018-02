Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. utility Duke Energy Corp posted profit in the fourth quarter from year-ago loss helped by a $231 million tax benefit from the recent U.S. tax reforms.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $703 million, or $1 per share in the quarter ended Dec.31, from a loss of $227 million, or 33 cents per share a year earlier. (bit.ly/2EUKDFw) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)