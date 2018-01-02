Australia's DuluxGroup says unit to divest China, HK coatings business

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s DuluxGroup Ltd said on Wednesday its majority-owned joint venture company DGL Camel International has agreed to sell a majority of its coatings business in Hong Kong and China to Yip’s Chemical Holdings Ltd .

DGL Camel International, which makes coating materials for building products, will retain business for the Selleys brand in Hong Kong and China along with a small part of the coatings portfolio, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)