UK homewares retailer Dunelm Q2 comparable sales rise 3.4 pct

Jan 16 (Reuters) - British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Tuesday its comparable sales rose 3.4 percent in the second quarter, helped by higher online sales.

The company said revenue rose 13.6 percent to 297.5 million pounds ($410.43 million) in its second quarter ended Dec. 30.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment, said it expects margin improvement in the second half. ($1 = 0.7248 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)