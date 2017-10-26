FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dunkin' Donuts owner's sales rise 8 pct in 3rd quarter
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 10:12 AM / a day ago

Dunkin' Donuts owner's sales rise 8 pct in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s sales rose 8 percent in the third quarter, helped by the popularity of its breakfast sandwich wraps and iced coffees.

The U.S. company said on Thursday its net income fell slightly to $52.2 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $52.7 million, a year earlier. On a per-share basis, profit was unchanged 57 cents.

Dunkin’ Brands, which owns the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins chains, said sales rose to $224.2 million from $207.1 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.