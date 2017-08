July 25 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seeds company DuPont , which is merging with Dow Chemical, reported a 15.5 percent fall in quarterly profit on higher costs.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $862 million, or 99 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.02 billion or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.42 billion from $7.06 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)