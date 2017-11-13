FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oman’s Duqm Refinery to seek $6 bln bank funding soon - sources
Sections
Featured
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
technology
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
environment
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 13, 2017 / 12:33 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Oman’s Duqm Refinery to seek $6 bln bank funding soon - sources

Davide Barbuscia, Tom Arnold

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Oman’s Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Co will approach banks in about two weeks for the debt financing it needs to back a $6 billion refinery project, banking sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The refinery, run by the joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International, will be able to process 230,000 barrels of crude per day and occupy 900 hectares in the Duqm industrial zone, which expects investments of up to $15 billion over the next 15 years.

This zone is Oman’s biggest single economic project and part of the Gulf Arab Sultanate’s efforts to diversify its economy away from oil revenues.

The project financing for the refinery will involve regional and international banks, which will receive an information memorandum in about two weeks, the sources said.

Duqm Refinery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The financing for the project, on which Credit Agricole is working as financial adviser, is expected to be completed in two to three months, the sources said.

The financing is expected to include loans backed by export credit agencies from countries including Italy, Spain and South Korea. It will also likely include an Islamic debt tranche. (Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.