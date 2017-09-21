TABLE-Dutch adjusted unemployment 4.7 pct in August

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dutch seasonally adjusted unemployment fell to 4.7 percent in August from 4.8 percent in July, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH UNEMPLOYMENT

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES

AUG 17 JUL 17 AUG 16

Unemployment (pct) 4.7 4.8 5.8

Unemployed 426,000 426,000 521,000

NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES

AUG 17 JUL 17 AUG 16

Unemployment (pct) 4.3 4.6 5.4

Unemployed 388,000 413,000 484,000

**Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

