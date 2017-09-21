FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Dutch adjusted unemployment 4.7 pct in August
September 21, 2017 / 8:58 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Dutch adjusted unemployment 4.7 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dutch seasonally adjusted unemployment fell to 4.7 percent in August from 4.8 percent in July, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) said on Thursday.

KEY FIGURES

DUTCH UNEMPLOYMENT

SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES

AUG 17 JUL 17 AUG 16

Unemployment (pct) 4.7 4.8 5.8

Unemployed 426,000 426,000 521,000

NON-SEASONALLY ADJUSTED FIGURES

AUG 17 JUL 17 AUG 16

Unemployment (pct) 4.3 4.6 5.4

Unemployed 388,000 413,000 484,000

**Figures in brackets are previously reported numbers. They have been revised.

**For all the stories on this and the previous month’s unemployment releases click on (Reporting by Amsterdam Bureau)

