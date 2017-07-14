FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
DX Group top bosses to go as business separates into two units
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 14, 2017 / 6:56 AM / 25 days ago

DX Group top bosses to go as business separates into two units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - British mail delivery company DX Group said on Friday its chief executive and finance director will step down with immediate effect and it will separate its operations into courier and freight divisions.

The reorganisation follows DX's agreement to acquire John Menzies' distribution arm through a reverse takeover in June.

DX said it would split its business into DX Express and DX Freight and the reorganisation would give greater flexibility in managing costs.

Nick Cullen, its current chief operations officer will head DX Express and Stuart Godman, currently chief commercial officer, will be head of DX Freight, it said.

Chief Executive Officer Petar Cvetkovic and Finance Director Daljit Basi will step down from the board with immediate effect.

On July 7 the group said that it had made changes to internal businesses processes at its collection and delivery service DX Exchange, after a preliminary police investigation last month which was later dropped. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.