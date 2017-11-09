FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dynavax Hep B vaccine gets FDA approval
November 9, 2017

Dynavax Hep B vaccine gets FDA approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp’s twice-rejected hepatitis B vaccine was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, marking the drug developer’s first regulatory approval.

The two-dose vaccine, Heplisav-B, is designed to enhance the body’s immune response to the hepatitis B virus in adults aged 18 years and older.

A panel of independent advisers to the FDA in July voted in favor of and recommended approving the vaccine. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

