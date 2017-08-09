E.ON CEO says Turkish business going well, flags Enerjisa IPO

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - E.ON Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen said business in Turkey was going well, adding the group expected power demand in the country to rise and flagging a possible listing of Enerjisa, its local joint venture with Sabanci.

Sabanci in March announced that Enerjisa would be split into two corporations: one in charge of electricity distribution and retail and one responsible for generation and energy and natural gas wholesale.

Teyssen on Wednesday said these businesses could be listed on the stock exchange, similar to a split at E.ON last year that saw most of its power plants and energy trading business being spun off in a separate entity - Uniper.

Relations between Germany and Turkey have deteriorated amid a crackdown that followed the failed coup last year and included the arrest of 10 rights activists last month, including a German. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)