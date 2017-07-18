FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
CEE MARKETS-Prague shares hit seven-week high, forint stays firmer
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 18, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 19 days ago

CEE MARKETS-Prague shares hit seven-week high, forint stays firmer

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - Prague stocks rose to a
seven-week high on Tuesday after a tender offer lifted shares of
artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens, while
Hungary's forint firmed despite a dovish central bank holding
steady as expected.
    Central European currencies have gained strength in recent
weeks on the back of a softer dollar, which has lost some favour
as other major central banks signal they could change monetary
policy. The region is trading at more than 2-year highs against
the U.S. currency.
    The dollar continued to fall, hit by the latest collapse of
U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to deliver a new
healthcare bill.
    The weaker dollar is helping central European currencies
against the euro, the region's main trading pair. The forint
 was just off a one-month high against the euro on
Tuesday and was bid at 306.69 at 1316 GMT, up 0.1 percent.
    The forint showed little reaction to the Hungarian central
bank leaving interest rates at record lows on Tuesday. The bank
said it was ready to loosen policy if needed.
    Analysts have forecast the bank may keep borrowing costs
unchanged into 2019.
    Capital Economics said, however, it may need to tighten next
year. "There is a growing risk that the bank fails to shift its
dovish stance, which could cause a nasty inflation shock and
prompt more aggressive rate hikes further down the road,"
emerging Europe economist Liam Carson said.
    Other currencies were mixed, with the Polish zloty
up a tad and the Czech crown edging down less than 0.1
percent. The Romanian leu inched up while Bucharest
stocks added 0.5 percent on Tuesday, to lead central
Europe's gain.
    Prague rose on the back of an almost 9 percent jump in
Pegas. Czech investment group R2G launched an offer to buy the
group, although analysts said the bid might not be high enough.

              CEE         SNAPSHOT    AT  1520 CET             
              MARKETS                                   
                          CURRENCIES                           
                          Latest     Previous  Daily    Change
                          bid        close     change   in 2017
 Czech crown                26.0770   26.0625   -0.06%    3.57%
 Hungary                   306.6900  307.0100   +0.10%    0.69%
 forint                                                 
 Polish                      4.2025    4.2038   +0.03%    4.79%
 zloty                                                  
 Romanian                    4.5595    4.5617   +0.05%   -0.54%
 leu                                                    
 Croatian                    7.4130    7.4115   -0.02%    1.92%
 kuna                                                   
 Serbian                   120.4600  120.3500   -0.09%    2.40%
 dinar                                                  
 Note: daily  calculated  previous   close at  1800            
 change       from                             CET      
                          STOCKS                               
                          Latest     Previous  Daily    Change
                                     close     change   in 2017
 Prague                     1008.19   1005.36   +0.28%   +9.39%
 Budapest                  35893.54  36140.65   -0.68%   +12.16
                                                              %
 Warsaw                     2360.41   2372.17   -0.50%   +21.18
                                                              %
 Bucharest                  8216.94   8155.34   +0.76%   +15.98
                                                              %
 Ljubljana                   800.45    803.27   -0.35%   +11.55
                                                              %
 Zagreb                     1844.12   1853.82   -0.52%   -7.56%
 Belgrade                    708.46    713.09   -0.65%   -1.24%
 Sofia                       706.28    710.93   -0.65%   +20.44
                                                              %
                          BONDS                                
                          Yield      Yield     Spread   Daily
                          (bid)      change    vs Bund  change
                                                        in
 Czech                                                  spread
 Republic                                               
   2-year                    -0.125     0.025   +052bp    +5bps
                                                     s  
   5-year                     -0.08    -0.096   +004bp    -9bps
                                                     s  
   10-year    <CZ10YT=RR      0.911         0   +035bp    +2bps
              >                                      s  
 Poland                                                        
   2-year                     1.831    -0.006   +247bp    +2bps
                                                     s  
   5-year                     2.654    -0.017   +278bp    -1bps
                                                     s  
   10-year    <PL10YT=RR      3.264    -0.024   +270bp    -1bps
              >                                      s  
              FORWARD     RATE       AGREEMENT                 
                          3x6        6x9       9x12     3M
                                                        interba
                                                        nk
 Czech Rep            <P       0.43      0.53     0.61        0
              RIBOR=>                                   
 Hungary              <B       0.21      0.23     0.29     0.15
              UBOR=>                                    
 Poland               <W      1.754     1.777    1.819     1.73
              IBOR=>                                    
 Note: FRA    are for                                          
 quotes       ask prices                                
    
    

 (Reporting by Jason Hovet in PRAGUE, Luiza Ilie in BUCHAREST,
and Krisztina Than in BUDAPEST; Editing by Catherine Evans,
Louise Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.