FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE MARKETS-BZ WBK bank deal boosts Polish stocks, currencies ease
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
central banks
Disorderly Brexit risk reduced by EU talks progress - BoE
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
uk
Six months on, Grenfell fire survivors weep at London memorial
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
December 14, 2017 / 11:23 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

CEE MARKETS-BZ WBK bank deal boosts Polish stocks, currencies ease

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    * Polish BZW buys Deutsche Bank's local unit, its shares
jump
    * Polish bank stocks approach 2-and-1/2-year high
    * CEE currencies ease despite Fed caution over rate hikes
    * Crown eases, Czech current account surplus higher than
expected

    By Sandor Peto and Marcin Goettig
    BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Warsaw stocks were
driven higher by bank shares on Thursday after Poland's
third-largest lender, Bank Zachodni WBK, signed a deal
to buy Deutsche Bank's Polish assets.
    The 1.29 billion zloty ($362 million) deal fits into a
consolidation of the bank sector in Central Europe's biggest
economy, marked with mergers and acquisitions.
    Polish banks improved their profitability this year even
though central bank rates are at record lows, with their net
interest income rising 11 percent in annual terms in the
January-October period.
    BZ WBK shares jumped by more than 5 percent after the
announcement of the deal.
    The index of Warsaw-listed banks stocks rose 0.9
percent, approaching the 2-1/2-year high reached late last
month, while Warsaw's bluechip index was up 0.6 percent
at 1013 GMT.
    Bank stocks firmed despite surprisingly dovish comments from
Polish central bank rate setter Grazyna Ancyparowicz, who told
Reuters on Wednesday the latest pick-up in inflation was caused
by factors beyond the influence of monetary policy.
    "Her comment ... confirms that one should not include her in
the group of policy hawks despite earlier pronouncements
allowing for a rate hike in the course of 2018," BZ WBK said in
a note.
    The comments helped push the zloty to its weakest
level since Nov. 21 against the euro.
    Trading at 4.222, it was down 0.1 percent, leading a
weakening of most currencies in the region.
    The region's currencies and government bonds failed to
benefit from Wednesday's Federal Reserve comments, which
tempered expectations for future interest rate tightening in the
U.S., weighing on the dollar.
    Dollar selling often help assets in Central Europe
fast-growing emerging economies.
    But the recent, relatively moderate inflation figures in
most of the region led to the view that its central banks will
not rush into monetary tightening.
    Even the Czech central bank (CNB) which has raised interest
rates twice since August is unlikely to touch rates again at its
meeting next week, even though inflation is above its 2 percent
target.
    A report on the Czech car industry on Thursday added to
signs that the economy is booming. Czech manufacturers are set
to produce a record 1.4 million vehicles in 2017, the CTK news
agency said.
    Other figures showed that the economy, which grew 5 percent
in annual terms in the third quarter, remains balanced, with the
Czech current account posting a higher-than-expected 14.99
billion crown surplus in October.
    The crown eased 0.1 percent to 25.68 versus the
euro.
    
               CEE MARKETS  SNAPSH   AT  1113 CET         
                            OT                      
                            CURRENCIES                    
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                            bid     close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Czech crown                25.680  25.661  -0.07%   5.17%
                                 0       0          
 Hungary                    314.15  314.08  -0.02%  -1.70%
 forint                         00      50          
 Polish zloty               4.2220  4.2167  -0.13%   4.31%
 Romanian leu               4.6330  4.6317  -0.03%  -2.12%
 Croatian                   7.5450  7.5479   +0.04   0.13%
 kuna                                            %  
 Serbian                    119.11  119.37   +0.22   3.56%
 dinar                          00      00       %  
 Note: daily   calculated   previo  close   1800          
 change        from         us      at      CET     
                            STOCKS                        
                            Latest  Previo  Daily   Change
                                    us              
                                    close   change  in
                                                    2017
 Prague                     1063.5  1059.9   +0.34   +15.4
                                 1       2       %      0%
 Budapest                   38307.  38228.   +0.21   +19.7
                                33      16       %      0%
 Warsaw                     2423.7  2409.4   +0.59   +24.4
                                 3       6       %      3%
 Bucharest                  7525.1  7546.0  -0.28%   +6.21
                                 5       7               %
 Ljubljana                  786.52  784.42   +0.27   +9.61
                                                 %       %
 Zagreb                     1857.2  1857.5  -0.02%  -6.90%
                                 1       3          
 Belgrade                   746.29  744.07   +0.30   +4.03
                                                 %       %
 Sofia                      663.58  666.74  -0.47%   +13.1
                                                        6%
                            BONDS                         
                            Yield   Yield   Spread  Daily
                            (bid)   change  vs      change
                                            Bund    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year                     0.24       0   +097b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   5-year                    0.707  -0.058   +104b   -7bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   1.469   0.045   +114b   +4bps
                                                ps  
 Poland                                                   
   2-year                     1.66   0.133   +239b   +12bp
                                                ps       s
   5-year                    2.638   0.008   +297b   -1bps
                                                ps  
   10-year                   3.246       0   +292b   -1bps
                                                ps  
               FORWARD      RATE    AGREEMENT             
                            3x6     6x9     9x12    3M
                                                    interb
                                                    ank
 Czech Rep             <PR    1.06    1.25    1.39       0
               IBOR=>                               
 Hungary               <BU   0.085   0.135   0.205    0.03
               BOR=>                                
 Poland                <WI   1.761   1.805   1.904    1.72
               BOR=>                                
 Note: FRA     are for ask                                
 quotes        prices                               
 *********************************************************
 *****
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.