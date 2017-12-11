CEE MARKETS-Crown eases as inflation data supports CEE monetary doves

* Czech annual inflation falls to 2.6 pct from 2.9 pct * Fall reduces chance of another CNB rate hike on Dec. 21 * Forint again approaches one-year low (Adds Czech central bank comments, comment on Polish inflation, oil stocks decline) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Central Europe's main currencies eased on Monday, stung by Czech and Polish inflation figures that did not support the case for imminent monetary tightening. Czech annual inflation dropped to 2.6 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October, still above the Czech central bank's (CNB) 2 percent target. The Czech crown eased by 0.15 percent to 25.593 against the euro at 1417 GMT. The inflation figure was in line with market expectations. The CNB said the data was also in line with its own forecast and that overall inflation pressures were peaking, reflecting accelerating wage growth. The inflation decline makes it less likely that the CNB, the region's most hawkish central bank, will raise rates again at its Dec. 21 meeting after two increases since August, analysts said. "Tightening (rates) is appropriate but does not demand any urgent steps. December's CNB policy meeting will be exciting but is not likely to bring a change in rates," said Pavel Sobisek, UniCredit's chief economist in Prague. A further interest rate increase is expected to strengthen the crown next year. The crown has been the world's top-performing currency this year with a 5.5 percent gain against the euro. CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok last week said the rise in interest rates would be gentle and gradual next year. The forint eased in tandem with the crown. It approached Friday's one-year lows of 315.14 against the euro, reached after November inflation data signalled that the Hungarian central bank is unlikely to change its ultra-loose monetary stance. Surging wages have not had an impact on inflation yet, Raiffeisen analyst Zoltan Torok said in a note. It could rise from November's 2.5 percent, but forecasts still point downwards rather than upwards, underpinning the super-easy monetary policy, he added. The zloty eased slightly, but at 4.205 it remains near six-month highs. It has performed well this year thanks to strong and balanced Polish economic growth, coupled with expectations for central bank rate increases to start late next year. "In the coming months we expect inflation to ease," said Erste analyst Katarzyna Rzentarzewska, commenting on Monday's detailed November Polish inflation figures. On Friday, as expected, the Polish parliament approved an overhaul of the judiciary -- defying threats of legal action from the EU -- and Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki was designated as the new prime minister. In equities markets, oil shares in the region remained on a roller-coaster ride. Poland's leading refiners PKN Orlen and Grupa Lotos lost about 5 percent as investors took profits after steep gains earlier this year. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1517 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.593 25.554 -0.15% 5.52% 0 5 Hungary 314.29 313.82 -0.15% -1.74% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2050 4.2020 -0.07% 4.73% Romanian leu 4.6325 4.6316 -0.02% -2.10% Croatian 7.5400 7.5508 +0.14 0.20% kuna % Serbian 119.68 119.62 -0.05% 3.07% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1058.7 1062.3 -0.34% +14.8 3 5 8% Budapest 37896. 38232. -0.88% +18.4 96 56 2% Warsaw 2388.1 2408.8 -0.86% +22.6 9 3 0% Bucharest 7625.5 7693.5 -0.88% +7.63 8 5 % Ljubljana 775.79 780.04 -0.54% +8.11 % Zagreb 1849.3 1849.1 +0.01 -7.29% 7 4 % Belgrade 744.46 741.79 +0.36 +3.78 % % Sofia 667.02 665.29 +0.26 +13.7 % 4% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.066 -0.007 +081b -1bps ps 5-year 0.783 0.05 +115b +5bps ps 10-year 1.409 -0.015 +112b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.651 -0.006 +240b -1bps ps 5-year 2.611 -0.033 +298b -4bps ps 10-year 3.218 -0.036 +293b -2bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1 1.18 1.32 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.03 0.06 0.185 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.761 1.83 1.93 1.72 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague and Lidia Kelly in Warsaw; Editing by David Goodman)