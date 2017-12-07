CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after data, Serbia holds rates, buying dinar

* Czech Oct industrial output surges by more than 10 pct * Crown is off 3-week low, timing and scope of rate hikes mulled * Serbian central bank keeps rates on hold, buys dinar in market * Prague, Budapest, Bucharest debt auctions draw sound demand (Adds Serbian central bank decision, market intervention, government debt auctions) By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The crown rebounded from 3-week lows and demand for Czech Treasury bills surged at an auction on Thursday as new Czech data underpinned healthy and balanced economic expansion. Czechs were a leader of Central Europe's robust growth in the third quarter, with 5 percent annual output rise. Thursday's October data showed 10.5 percent annual surge in Czech industrial output, and the trade account remained in a surplus. The crown, with 5.5 percent gain versus the euro so far this year, became the world's top-performing currency in 2017, boosted by the strong economy and two central bank (CNB) rate hikes since August. It firmed to 25.59 by 1416 GMT, after reaching a 3-week low of 25.696 on Wednesday amid doubts if the CNB continues to raise rates at its meeting next week. Investments could rise further next year, said Viktor Zeisel, analyst at Komercni Banka. "We expect a (CNB) rate hike in each quarter of the next year," he added. A worsening labour shortage forces firms to invest in efficiency and automation, Erste analyst Jiri Polansky said. The output data, though it heralds higher wage growth, will not increase pressure on the CNB to hike rates because a rise in productivity-enhancing investment moderates inflation, he added. Analysts expect the crown to lead the forint and the zloty higher next year. Hoping for further gains, foreigners keep the huge amount of crown positions built before the CNB removed a cap at 27 against the euro in April. Demand surged at an auction of 19-week Czech Treasury bills, pushing the yield deeper into the negative, to -0.8 percent. In Budapest, the past months' slide in government bond yields to record lows did not curb appetite either. Thursday's Hungarian bond auctions drew solid demand, just like Bucharest's 3-year bond tender. Romanian bond prices got cheap in the past months, sliding due to worries that robust growth, which reached 8.8 percent in annual terms in the third quarter, could boost inflation. A key growth driver in the region is a surge in wages. Workers had quit by the millions, moving West. Croatia on Thursday raised its minimum wage and its quota for foreign workers. Inflation is less of a worry in Serbia, but its central bank kept its 3.5 percent main rate, the highest in the region, on hold on Thursday, fearing that a likely Federal Reserve rate hike could weigh on the dinar and domestic bonds. Meanwhile, it continued to sell euros in the market to stem a weakening of the dinar. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1516 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.590 25.619 +0.12 5.54% 0 5 % Hungary 314.88 314.46 -0.13% -1.92% forint 00 50 Polish zloty 4.2140 4.2140 +0.00 4.51% % Romanian leu 4.6340 4.6291 -0.11% -2.14% Croatian 7.5440 7.5472 +0.04 0.15% kuna % Serbian 119.65 119.49 -0.13% 3.09% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1055.9 1053.1 +0.27 +14.5 9 5 % 8% Budapest 38181. 37591. +1.57 +19.3 17 53 % 0% Warsaw 2386.0 2394.6 -0.36% +22.4 6 7 9% Bucharest 7656.5 7670.1 -0.18% +8.07 4 6 % Ljubljana 779.11 773.03 +0.79 +8.57 % % Zagreb 1856.1 1853.2 +0.16 -6.95% 2 3 % Belgrade 742.65 743.97 -0.18% +3.52 % Sofia 665.36 666.31 -0.14% +13.4 6% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.075 0.072 +083b +8bps ps 5-year 0.807 0.021 +119b +2bps ps 10-year 1.42 -0.001 +112b +0bps ps Poland 2-year 1.656 -0.005 +241b +0bps ps 5-year 2.651 0.015 +303b +2bps ps 10-year 3.244 -0.002 +294b +0bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.99 1.19 1.3 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.03 0.06 0.1 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.77 1.82 1.92 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest)