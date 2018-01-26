CEE MARKETS-Crown hits five-year high on rate hike talk, dollar pushes back zloty

* Zloty and forint ease as Trump talks up dollar * Hungary yield curve steepens, central bank seen countering that * Czechs start presidential election, markets ignore it * Czech crown hits 5-year high, rate hike is expected (Adds crown surge to new five-year high) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Czech crown hit a five-year high against the euro on Friday, bolstered by expectations of a central bank (CNB) rate hike next week. At the same time, buying of the dollar, which U.S. President Donald Trump has talked up, weakened the zloty and the forint. The CNB is widely expected to raise its main repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent on Feb. 1 to fight inflation as the Czech economy grows rapidly in what would be its third hike since August. The crown hit a 5-year high at 25.284 against the euro, to trade at 25.315 at 1416 GMT, up 0.2 percent. "February's rate hike is consistent with our forecast of the Czech koruna (crown) for which we predict EUR/CZK 25.20 at the end of March," Raiffeisen analyst Milan Frydrych said in a note. Markets shrugged off the Czech run-off presidential election, which started on Friday. Pro-EU academic Jiri Drahos is contesting the vote against incumbent Milos Zeman. While sound economic fundamentals in most of Central Europe buoy local markets, international markets fuel jitters, market participants said. But the latest comments from U.S officials on the dollar and guidance from the European Central Bank keep investors uncertain and bets divided over trends in the major currency crosses and in government bond markets, traders said. The forint eased 0.1 percent against the dollar. The zloty shed 0.2 percent to trade at 4.144, off a 2-and-1/2-high set on Thursday at 4.1361. The dollar may be overbought and if investors continue to buy it the forint, which has traded around 309 against the euro this year, may underperform regional peers and ease through the 310 psychological level, dealers said. Hungary's central bank (NBH), regarded as one of the most dovish monetary authorities in the world, is expected to reaffirm its loose policy at its meeting next week. It may even make further dovish hints, analysts have said. It is also expected to confirm that it wants to flatten the yield curve, using its new interest rate swap facility. Hungary's three-year bond yield dropped 2 basis points from Thursday's fixing to 0.53 percent, while the 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 2.16 percent. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1516 CET CURRENCI ES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech <EURCZK= 25.3150 25.3600 +0.18% +0.90% crown > Hungary <EURHUF= 309.5200 309.2400 -0.09% +0.45% forint > Polish <EURPLN= 4.1440 4.1370 -0.17% +0.78% zloty > Romanian <EURRON= 4.6660 4.6730 +0.15% +0.29% leu > Croatian <EURHRK= 7.4180 7.4245 +0.09% +0.17% kuna > Serbian <EURRSD= 118.5300 118.7600 +0.19% -0.03% dinar > Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1132.23 1133.760 -0.13% +5.02% 0 Budapest 40729.28 40431.65 +0.74% +3.43% Warsaw 2596.21 2589.30 +0.27% +5.49% Bucharest 8426.80 8413.46 +0.16% +8.68% Ljubljana <.SBITOP 837.16 834.84 +0.28% +3.82% > Zagreb 1864.89 1867.09 -0.12% +1.19% Belgrade <.BELEX1 778.36 774.81 +0.46% +2.44% 5> Sofia 710.20 708.17 +0.29% +4.83% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic 2-year <CZ2YT=R 0.4630 0.0490 +101bps +3bps R> 5-year <CZ5YT=R 1.0780 0.0470 +112bps +2bps R> 10-year <CZ10YT= 1.8330 0.0350 +121bps +3bps RR> Poland 2-year <PL2YT=R 1.5550 0.0120 +211bps -1bps R> 5-year <PL5YT=R 2.7180 0.0180 +276bps -1bps R> 10-year <PL10YT= 3.4180 0.0430 +280bps +3bps RR> FORWARD RATE AGREEMEN T 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interban k Czech Rep 1.02 1.18 1.34 0.78 <PRIBOR= > Hungary 0.09 0.13 0.21 0.02 Poland 1.77 1.80 1.89 1.72 Note: FRA are for ask prices quotes ************************************************* ************* (Additional reporting by Radu Marinas in Bucharest/Bartosz Chmielewski in Warsaw; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)