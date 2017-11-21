CEE MARKETS-Forint eases, central bank seen pushing it even lower

* Hungarian central bank seen announcing new easing measures * Most likely Hungarian measure is longer fx swap-traders * Forint eases slightly, may weaken further on central bank * Zloty, crown firm slightly further in slow markets By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The forint eased slightly on Tuesday, underperforming the Polish zloty, before a meeting of Hungary's central bank (NBH) which may announce new measures to ease monetary conditions. The NBH, regarded as one of the most dovish central banks in the world, is expected to keep its base rate and overnight deposit rate on hold according to a Reuters poll of analysts. But the bank, led by Gyorgy Matolcsy, a strong ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban who is preparing to face an election, has signalled it could take further measures to push long-term market interest rates lower. The aim is to encourage commercial banks to boost mortgage lending at low fixed rates. The rate decision is due at 1300 GMT. Traders have already priced in new measures which could include a long-term fx swap tool, analysts said. The forint traded steady at 312.41 against the euro at 0939 GMT, near the near seven-month low of 312.86 it reached last week. "It is not moving now, but the central bank has often caused surprises and the market reaction to its announcements will be very interesting," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. The expected measures should not weaken the forint in the long term, but there were signs some investors could still try to push it lower on the day, the trader said. "Even if it reaches the year's weakest levels beyond 314, that will not be lasting. I expect it to return to its current levels soon," a currency dealer said. Strong economic growth across the region and Hungary's big trade surplus support the forint. The forint has shed 1.2 percent so far this year due to the NBH's loose policy. The bank's liquidity injections and expectations of more easing have also helped Hungarian government bond yields fall to record lows in the past weeks, with their curve flattening. "Our bullish conviction for 10y HGB (ten-year Hungarian bonds) remains intact although the bond yield already exhibited about 50-60 percent of the tightening potential," Raiffeisen analyst Gintaras Shlizhyus said in a note. In contrast, Poland's zloty has firmed by more than 4 percent this year, buoyed by robust economic growth and expectations for central bank rate hikes. Both the zloty and the Czech crown rose slightly on Tuesday, while the Romanian leu was flat. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1059 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.542 25.546 +0.02 5.74% 0 0 % Hungary 312.62 312.43 -0.06% -1.22% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2305 4.2332 +0.06 4.10% % Romanian leu 4.6490 4.6488 +0.00 -2.45% % Croatian 7.5630 7.5663 +0.04 -0.10% kuna % Serbian 118.69 118.64 -0.04% 3.93% dinar 00 00 Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1051.2 1053.5 -0.22% +14.0 5 5 7% Budapest 39420. 39359. +0.16 +23.1 57 28 % 8% Warsaw 2470.1 2468.0 +0.08 +26.8 8 9 % 1% Bucharest 7823.2 7813.8 +0.12 +10.4 0 5 % 2% Ljubljana 788.19 787.75 +0.06 +9.84 % % Zagreb 1853.2 1845.2 +0.43 -7.10% 3 7 % Belgrade 730.71 733.93 -0.44% +1.86 % Sofia 671.40 669.14 +0.34 +14.4 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.433 0.06 +115b +7bps ps 5-year 1.031 0.141 +138b +15bp ps s 10-year 1.806 0.063 +146b +8bps ps Poland 2-year 1.612 -0.001 +233b +1bps ps 5-year 2.649 0.023 +300b +3bps ps 10-year 3.438 -0.002 +309b +1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 1.05 1.25 1.38 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.08 0.095 0.12 0 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.77 1.84 1.915 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Andrew Heavens)