CEE MARKETS-Fx ease as USD wobbles overshadow robust PMIs, oil stocks fall

* Czech, Hungarian, Polish PMIs pick up from already strong levels * Currencies ease on dollar jitters, Fed and ECB uncertainty * Polish central bankers eyed after GDP, CPI, PMI data -dealer * PKN, Lotos leads regional oil stocks fall to multi-month lows (Adds fall of oil stocks, Czech central bank comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Central European currencies eased on Friday as the dollar's wobbles fuelled uncertainty, overshadowing a batch of powerful manufacturing indices released in the region. The forint weakened by 0.2 percent against the euro by 1430 GMT, the zloty 0.3 percent and the Czech crown 0.1 percent. Thursday and Friday's economic data should have strengthened the units according to the textbook, underpinning that growth is vigorous in the region, fuelled by rising wages. Poland reported a surprise jump in annual inflation to a 5-year-high of 2.5 percent. Robust activity was underpinned by November Purchasing Managers' Index figures from Budapest, Prague and Warsaw. One Budapest-based dealer said the feeling of uncertainty dominated, after "end-of-month dollar flows sloshed hither and thither". "There has been a sell-off in equities markets, the Fed and the ECB will meet within the next two weeks, U.S. lawmakers hesitate over the tax laws, and in politics there is North Korea," the dealer added. Regional stock markets were mixed, but oil stocks continued to plunge across the region, with Polish PKN Orlen and Lotos hitting 3-month lows, Hungarian MOL an eight-week low and Czech Unipetrol a 5-week low. PKN shed almost 10 percent this week amid worries that its results may worsen next year, with rising oil prices squeezing refining margins. The forint tested last-week's 7-month lows. Hungarian long-term government bond yields were fixed lower by 8 basis points, with the 10-year year yield dropping to 2.05 percent. These movements were caused by market talk that National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Marton Nagy will inform investors in London about the bank's interest rate swap and mortgage note buying programmes on Friday, two dealers said. An NBH spokesman confirmed to Reuters that Nagy was meeting investors in London. The announcement of the schemes pushed medium-and long-term Hungarian yields to record lows by last week, while government data show that foreigners have withdrawn almost 200 billion forints ($757.26 million) from Hungarian bonds since Sept 21. That was in line with an outflow from other regional bond markets. Foreigners also scaled back their crown assets after a buying frenzy before the Czech central bank (CNB) removed a cap on the currency in April, letting the currency strengthen. The CNB, which has raised interest rates twice since August, said on Friday that the breakdown of third-quarter growth, confirmed at a robust 5 percent annual rate on Friday, was in line with its forecasts. Romanian domestic markets were closed due to a national holiday. CEE MARKETS SNAPSH AT 1530 CET OT CURRENCIES Latest Previo Daily Change us bid close change in 2017 Czech crown 25.532 25.503 -0.11% 5.78% 0 5 Hungary 313.40 312.90 -0.16% -1.46% forint 00 00 Polish zloty 4.2118 4.2005 -0.27% 4.56% Romanian leu 4.6310 4.6442 +0.29 -2.07% % Croatian 7.5550 7.5555 +0.01 0.00% kuna % Serbian 119.20 119.29 +0.08 3.48% dinar 00 00 % Note: daily calculated previo close 1800 change from us at CET STOCKS Latest Previo Daily Change us close change in 2017 Prague 1063.1 1059.2 +0.37 +15.3 7 7 % 6% Budapest 38363. 38673. -0.80% +19.8 97 73 8% Warsaw 2384.9 2408.6 -0.99% +22.4 6 9 4% Ljubljana 784.90 781.66 +0.41 +9.38 % % Zagreb 1860.3 1875.0 -0.78% -6.74% 8 1 Belgrade 744.59 743.93 +0.09 +3.79 % % Sofia 666.11 665.03 +0.16 +13.5 % 9% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs change Bund in Czech spread Republic 2-year 0.165 0.096 +086b +10bp ps s 5-year 0.807 -0.118 +113b -10bps ps 10-year 1.512 -0.066 +117b -4bps ps Poland 2-year 1.651 0.042 +234b +5bps ps 5-year 2.699 0.014 +302b +3bps ps 10-year 3.327 -0.017 +298b +1bps ps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interb ank Czech Rep <PR 0.99 1.18 1.3 0 IBOR=> Hungary <BU 0.065 0.1 0.13 0.03 BOR=> Poland <WI 1.775 1.842 1.943 1.73 BOR=> Note: FRA are for ask quotes prices ********************************************************* ***** ($1 = 264.1100 forints) (Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Bartosz Chmielewski and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Peter Graff)