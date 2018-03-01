FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

CEE MARKETS-Hungarian bond prices ease ahead of auction, currencies weaken

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    * Dollar bulls send CEE currencies, equities lower
    * Politics an uncertainty factor for Hungarian bonds
    * Hungary's auction seen drawing sufficient demand
    * Warsaw shares hit 6-month low, partly driven by banks

    By Sandor Peto
    BUDAPEST, March 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian debt prices and the
forint eased along with Central European currencies on Thursday
as international sentiment soured and political uncertainty
increased ahead of Hungary's April parliamentary election.
    February PMI manufacturing indices released in Budapest,
Prague and Warsaw showed some retreat from high January levels,
but still indicated healthy economic growth.
    Hungarian government bond yields rose 1-2 basis points, with
10-year paper trading at 2.6 percent ahead of bond auctions
 later in the day, in contrast with a 3 basis point
drop in corresponding Bunds and a 4 basis point decline in
Poland to 3.2 percent.
    The National Bank of Hungary continues to support demand for
long-term government paper through a tender of cheap interest
rate swaps to be held after the bond auction.
    But many investors prefer to buy the dollar on expectations
of a faster rise in U.S. interest rates, while Italy's weekend
election and a party vote on Germany's government coalition pose
risks to the euro.
    "The international market sentiment has become more
uncertain and that weighs on currencies (and equities) in the
region," said Orsolya Nyeste, Budapest-based analyst of Erste
group.
    "I still do not have any concern over the auction demand...
with the central bank supporting it," one Budapest-based fixed
income trader said.
    Domestic politics is also a factor that may have worsened
sentiment, the trader said.
    Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party lost the
mayor's seat in its stronghold southern city of Hodmezovasarhely
in a surprise by-election result on Sunday, ahead of the
parliamentary election on April 8.
    Fidesz has a firm lead in opinion polls, but the government
may spend more now to ensure victory, the trader said.
    The prospect of a faster rise in global interest rates made
the forint a regional underperformer in the past weeks as
Hungary's central bank is regarded as dovish, and it reaffirmed
its loose policy stance on Tuesday.
    The forint has shed about one percent against the
euro so far this year. On Thursday it weakened by less than 0.1
percent, but trading around 314 it stays near one-and-1/2-year
lows beyond 315.26.
    If the dollar remains buoyant, the forint may ease past 315,
but Hungary's strong trade surplus will prevent a big weakening,
dealers and analysts said.
    Regional equities mostly eased further, tracking Asian and
Western European peers and Wall Street.
    Warsaw's bluechip index dropped 1.5 percent. The
index of Warsaw-listed bank stocks eased 1.9 percent,
continuing to retreat from January's record highs despite strong
fourth-quarter results from the sector.         
     
            CEE       SNAPSHOT   AT                         
            MARKETS             1041 CET            
                      CURRENCI                              
                      ES                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                      bid       close     change    in 2018
 Czech      <EURCZK=   25.4150   25.4070    -0.03%    +0.50%
 crown      >                                       
 Hungary    <EURHUF=  313.9400  313.7700    -0.05%    -0.96%
 forint     >                                       
 Polish     <EURPLN=    4.1841    4.1740    -0.24%    -0.19%
 zloty      >                                       
 Romanian   <EURRON=    4.6575    4.6557    -0.04%    +0.48%
 leu        >                                       
 Croatian   <EURHRK=    7.4530    7.4505    -0.03%    -0.30%
 kuna       >                                       
 Serbian    <EURRSD=  117.8600  117.9300    +0.06%    +0.54%
 dinar      >                                       
 Note:      calculated from               1800 CET          
 daily                                              
 change                                             
                                                            
                      Latest    Previous  Daily     Change
                                close     change    in 2018
 Prague                1117.67  1120.470    -0.25%    +3.66%
                                       0            
 Budapest             38292.28  38112.00    +0.47%    -2.76%
 Warsaw                2329.40   2364.32    -1.48%    -5.36%
 Bucharest             8423.72   8452.41    -0.34%    +8.64%
 Ljubljana  <.SBITOP    813.73    817.82    -0.50%    +0.91%
            >                                       
 Zagreb                1854.81   1839.46    +0.83%    +0.65%
 Belgrade   <.BELEX1    750.72    751.04    -0.04%    -1.20%
            5>                                      
 Sofia                  686.47    686.43    +0.01%    +1.33%
                      BONDS                                 
                      Yield     Yield     Spread    Daily
                      (bid)     change    vs Bund   change
                                                    in
 Czech                                              spread
 Republic                                           
   2-year   <CZ2YT=R    0.6860    0.0500   +123bps     +7bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <CZ5YT=R    1.2500   -0.0140   +124bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <CZ10YT=    1.9250    0.0000   +129bps     +3bps
            RR>                                     
 Poland                                                     
   2-year   <PL2YT=R    1.6410   -0.0200   +219bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   5-year   <PL5YT=R    2.5870   -0.0170   +258bps     +0bps
            R>                                      
   10-year  <PL10YT=    3.3180   -0.0320   +268bps     -1bps
            RR>                                     
            FORWARD   RATE      AGREEMEN                    
                                T                   
                      3x6       6x9       9x12      3M
                                                    interban
                                                    k
 Czech Rep                0.98      1.09      1.25      0.91
            <PRIBOR=                                
            >                                       
 Hungary                  0.08      0.11      0.19      0.02
                                                    
 Poland                   1.75      1.77      1.84      1.72
                                                    
 Note: FRA  are for ask prices                              
 quotes                                             
 *************************************************          
 *************                                      
 
 (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
