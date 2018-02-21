CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty falls as rate-setter expresses currency concern

(Updates prices, adds Czech crown, Orange Polska shares) * Polish zloty down 0.5 pct vs euro and dollar * Polish rate-setter Lon concerned about zloty strength * Hungarian forint down 0.2 pct, Serbian dinar gains * Shares in Polish largest telecoms operator down over 5 pct By Marcin Goettig WARSAW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty, one of the world's best-performing currencies last year, fell on Wednesday as a central banker raised concern that its strength was starting to hurt exports. Other central European currencies were mixed, while a sharp drop in the share price of Poland's largest telecoms operator Orange Polska dragged down Warsaw's main index. The zloty fell 0.5 percent to 4.169 against the euro by 1425 GMT and weakened 0.5 percent against the dollar to 3.380. The Hungarian forint fell 0.2 percent as bond yields eased ahead of a central bank meeting next week , while the Serbian dinar strengthened by 0.1 percent despite a euros purchase by the central bank. The Czech crown was stable, shrugging off news that trade unions at Volkswagen's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto rejected the company's latest wage offer. The Czech Republic sold 9.73 billion crowns of treasury bonds on Wednesday. Polish rate-setter Eryk Lon, one of the biggest doves on the 10-member rate-setting panel, was quoted as saying that the strength of the zloty was starting to hurt exports. The currency, supported by robust growth, record low unemployment and a surge in tax revenue, gained a 20 percent versus the dollar in 2017 and has added a further 3 percent this year. Most of Poland's foreign trade is settled in euros, with only about 10 percent settled in dollars, estimates Mateusz Sutowicz, analyst at Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. "The dollar accounts for a small share of Poland's exports, so the zloty's gains should not have any major impact on foreign trade," he said. "Additionally, we don't believe that the zloty still has big potential to appreciate versus the euro." A central bank quarterly survey published in January showed that Polish companies estimate that a zloty stronger than 3.33 to the dollar -- only about 1 percent away from the current rate -- would make exports unprofitable. Poland's finance minister has said the zloty's present strong level is no cause for concern. On the stock market, shares in Poland's top telecoms operator Orange Polska fell more than 5 percent after fourth-quarter results. Investors were concerned about the company's 7 percent year-on-year fall in mobile revenue, said Ipopema Securities analyst Marcin Nowak. "There is also a risk that the cost of Orange Polska's (flagship) fibre investment will increase due to wage pressure," he said. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1525 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.350 25.339 -0.05% 0.70% Hungary forint 312.470 311.980 -0.16% -0.62% Polish zloty 4.169 4.148 -0.51% 0.16% Romanian leu 4.661 4.662 +0.04% 0.36% Croatian kuna 7.441 7.440 -0.01% -0.17% Serbian dinar 117.940 118.110 +0.14% 0.39% Note: change versus previous close at 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1108.6 1106.1 +0.22% +2.82% Budapest 38873.4 38667.1 +0.53% -1.28% Warsaw 2395.6 2413.2 -0.73% -2.67% Bucharest 8286.6 8307.0 -0.25% +6.87% Ljubljana 815.9 818.9 -0.37% +1.18% Zagreb 1829.1 1855.4 -1.42% -0.75% Belgrade <.BELEX15 757.8 754.9 +0.38% -0.26% > Sofia 694.9 694.4 +0.08% +2.58% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund spread Czech Republic change 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.518 -0.084 +103bp -7bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.06 -0.025 +099bp -1bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.81 -0.059 +110bp -3bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.712 -0.012 +222bp +1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.723 -0.021 +265bp -1bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.467 -0.044 +276bp -2bps R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M lending Czech Rep < 0.97 1.09 1.25 0.91 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.07 0.115 0.185 0.02 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.77 1.86 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ********************************************************* (Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus, Radu Marinas in Bucharest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman; For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:; All emerging market news ; Spot FX rates; Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX; Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX; Other news and reports; World central bank news Economic Data Guide; Official rates Emerging Diary; Top events Diaries Diaries Index)