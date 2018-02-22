CEE MARKETS-Zloty, forint fall as rate differential with U.S. set to rise

(Recasts adding forint, adds Polish minutes) * Polish zloty leads losses, down 0.3 pct vs euro * ING: zloty may fall more as Polish and U.S. rates diverge * Regional stocks down after hawkish U.S. Fed minutes * Poland, Romania sell bonds By Marcin Goettig WARSAW, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The zloty and forint fell on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers reaffirmed several interest rate rises were likely this year, while borrowing costs are seen unchanged in Poland and Hungary. Rising expectations of more U.S interest rate hikes - with the next one priced in for March - broadly soured risk appetite, pushing most central and eastern European stock markets into the red. The zloty - the region's most liquid currency - fell 0.3 percent to 4.185 against the euro by 1355 GMT, extending this week's decline to more than 1 percent. The forint weakened by 0.2 percent. "In the short term the reduction in expectation for policy tightening (in Poland) will not help the zloty," ING said. "This is why in the next three weeks the EUR/PLN rate should reach 4.20 or even exceed this level if sentiment towards regional currencies is unfavourable," ING added in a note. A Reuters poll this month showed analysts had shifted their expectations for the next interest rate hike in Poland to early 2019, while in Hungary rates are seen unchanged until the end of 2019. Central banks in the Czech Republic and Romania both raised rates in February. The majority of Polish policymakers expected inflation to remain near the central bank target in the next two years, minutes from the February meeting of the rate-setting panel showed, confirming its relatively dovish stance. Poland sold 4.8 billion zlotys worth of treasury bonds on Thursday. The country has already financed - after less than two months - 46 percent of its full-year borrowing needs for 2018. Romania sold 437 million lei ($115 million) of 5-year treasury bonds, more than planned. Romania had failed to sell bonds at several tenders since October, reflecting weak demand. Hungary's BUX stock market index fell 1.3 percent, leading regional losses. Hungary's Magyar Telecom slightly outperformed the market, after publishing its fourth-quarter results. CEE SNAPSHOT AT 1455 CET MARKETS CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2018 Czech crown 25.315 25.347 +0.12% 0.84% Hungary forint 312.900 312.360 -0.17% -0.76% Polish zloty 4.185 4.173 -0.29% -0.23% Romanian leu 4.657 4.660 +0.06% 0.44% Croatian kuna 7.447 7.443 -0.06% -0.25% Serbian dinar 117.970 117.990 +0.02% 0.36% Note: change versus previous close at 1800 CET STOCKS Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2018 Prague 1109.0 1111.2 -0.20% +2.86% Budapest 38476.9 38971.9 -1.27% -2.29% Warsaw 2385.5 2405.5 -0.83% -3.08% Bucharest 8276.4 8281.3 -0.06% +6.74% Ljubljana 813.7 815.9 -0.27% +0.90% Zagreb 1825.6 1826.5 -0.05% -0.94% Belgrade <.BELEX15 756.9 757.8 -0.12% -0.39% > Sofia 686.2 691.7 -0.80% +1.29% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund spread Czech Republic change 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 0.615 0.013 +113bp +3bps > s 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 1.068 -0.006 +100bp +1bps > s 10-year <CZ10YT=R 1.838 0.002 +113bp +2bps R> s Poland 2-year <PL2YT=RR 1.713 -0.008 +223bp +1bps > s 5-year <PL5YT=RR 2.688 -0.035 +262bp -2bps > s 10-year <PL10YT=R 3.478 -0.014 +277bp +0bps R> s FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M lending Czech Rep < 0.97 1.09 1.25 0.91 PRIBOR=> Hungary < 0.07 0.11 0.19 0.02 BUBOR=> Poland < 1.76 1.79 1.8625 1.72 WIBOR=> Note: FRA are for quotes ask prices ********************************************************** (Additional reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alexander Smith and editing by John Stonestreet; For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets:; All emerging market news ; Spot FX rates; Eastern Europe spot FX Middle East spot FX ; Asia spot FX Latin America spot FX ; Other news and reports; World central bank news Economic Data Guide; Official rates Emerging Diary; Top events Diaries Diaries Index)