Easyjet says could look at more A321neos as it receives first A320neo

TOULOUSE, June 14 (Reuters) - EasyJet could look at buying more A321neo aircraft in place of smaller A320neos as it seeks to grow in Europe, the British carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are able to take more A321neos in our framework but we haven't as yet committed to taking any more... It will be on our radar as we go through the next 12-18 months", said Carolyn McCall in Toulouse as the carrier took delivery of its first A320neo jet.

The A320neo is easyJet's 300th plane and the new, more fuel efficient engines will help easyJet keep costs down. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)