FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian Air Shuttle still talking to Ryanair on flight connection deal -CCO
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
September 13, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a month ago

Norwegian Air Shuttle still talking to Ryanair on flight connection deal -CCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle said it is still talking to Ryanair about a flight connection service after Norwegian agreed a partnership with rival easyJet .

British budget airline easyJet launched a new booking platform on Wednesday to allow customers to more easily connect onto long-haul flights with other airlines, moving ahead of its rivals in a potentially lucrative market.

“We’re still talking to Ryanair,” Norwegian Air Shuttle’s Chief Commercial Officer Thomas Ramdahl told Reuters on Wednesday. “We have a solution that works for two parties within the low-cost model, so we can easily bring this solution onto Ryanair if they are willing to join us.”

Ramdahl said the carrier is exploring a similar arrangement with Qantas-owned Jetstar, to service Norwegian’s flights to Singapore, and said he anticipated a similar cooperation between Norwegian and a carrier in Asia in the near future. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.