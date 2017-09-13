FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's easyJet launches platform to book partner flights
#Breaking City News
September 13, 2017 / 6:36 AM / in a month

Britain's easyJet launches platform to book partner flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - British budget airline easyJet on Wednesday launched a new booking platform to allow customers to use its website to book long-haul flights with other airlines, the company said.

EasyJet said that customers would be able to buy other airlines’ flights on easyJet.com, and said it was the first global airline connections service by a European low fares airline.

Its launch partners are WestJet and Norwegian , who will offer flights to North and South America, as well as Singapore, from Gatwick.

EasyJet said it was in talks with carriers in Asia about joining the scheme, which would expand into other airports in Europe.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton

