Eataly on course to list in 2018 or 2019 - chairman
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 25, 2017 / 8:55 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Eataly on course to list in 2018 or 2019 - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italian food retailer Eataly plans to list some 30 percent of its capital on the stock market in either 2018 or 2019, Chairman Andrea Guerra said on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt that we will list, we are getting ready for it,” Guerra told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

The manager added the company was growing well and will close 2017 with around 475 million euros ($559 million) in revenues, up from 385 million last year.

“Our EBITDA margin is also growing, despite many store openings,” he added.

Next week Eataly will open a shop in Los Angeles, its first on the U.S. west coast, and then one in Stockholm in January. ($1 = 0.8497 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
