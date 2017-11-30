ECB open to changing rules on new bad loans if EU law changes

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is open to changing its contested new rules forcing banks to set aside more money against loans that sour if European lawmakers change the law on the matter, the ECB’s top supervisor said on Thursday.

“If the Ecofin decides to go to Pillar I, legislative measures, once (they are) applicable and addressing all the portfolio we will adapt our own measures,” Daniele Nouy told a hearing with bankers and other stakeholders. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams)