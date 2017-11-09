ECB's Nouy flags possible delay of new rules on bad loans

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s top supervisor raised the prospect of delaying the introduction of contested new rules on bad bank loans if it cannot examine all the feedback it receives by the end of the year.

“If between (the end of the consultation on) 8 December and the beginning of the year... if we have difficulties to fully exploit what’s been given to us, it may mean that the first of January 2018 is not be the best date to get started,” Nouy said in the European Parliament.

“I can propose that we give us a bit more time.”