FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB policy hawk Lautenschlaeger calls for winding down asset buys
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 9, 2017 / 4:14 PM / in 9 days

ECB policy hawk Lautenschlaeger calls for winding down asset buys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STUTTGART, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should reduce its asset buys from next year with the aim of ending them altogether, as the factors holding down inflation are temporary, ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Monday.

“I think we should begin reducing our bond purchases next year,” Lautenschlaeger, an outspoken policy hawk, said in Stuttgart. “This should be done gradually, until we are no longer purchasing additional bonds.”

“For even if we phased out our net purchases of bonds entirely, some monetary accommodation would remain in place,” she said. “This is because we reinvest all the money from maturing bonds.”

The ECB is due to decide on Oct 26 whether to continue bond purchases next year and signals coming from policymakers suggest that they will opt for lower volumes but also an extension of the scheme.

Reporting by Frank Siebelt; Writing by Balazs Koranyi and editing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.