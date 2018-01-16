ECB's Weidmann says appropriate to stop bond buys this year

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - It would be “appropriate” for the European Central Bank to stop its bond purchases, due to run at least until September, this year, Germany’s representative on the bank’s policymaking body said in an interview to be published on Wednesday.

“I would hold that for appropriate from today’s point of view,” Bundesbank’s head Jens Weidmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung according to a preview of the interview. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)