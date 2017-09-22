FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Changing inflation dynamics a serious problem: ECB's Constancio
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 11:38 AM / in a month

Changing inflation dynamics a serious problem: ECB's Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The weakening relationship between consumer prices and real activity could make controlling inflation either more costly or more difficult, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

“The apparent disconnect between inflation and economic slack seems to have made interpreting and controlling inflation dynamics more difficult, with significant consequences for the conduct of monetary policy,” Constancio said in a speech.

“From a policymaker’s perspective, such an apparent breakdown is serious,” he said, arguing that fighting high inflation would have a bigger drag on the real economy, while a fight against low inflation would test the limits of policy tools, given the massive stimulus required.

He argued that low wage growth in advanced economies is puzzling given relatively robust growth, and a big headache since it is a necessary component in lifting inflation back to target. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.