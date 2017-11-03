Extension of ECB bond buys could support euro: Coeure

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s decision to continue its bond purchases at least until September may result in a stronger euro if it lures investors into euro zone assets, the ECB’s director in charge of the purchases said on Friday.

“After all, the Federal Reserve is now actively reducing its balance sheet, while the ECB last week decided to extend its asset purchase programme,” Benoit Coeure said at an event in Washington, D.C..

“This might have caused some investors to expect a gradual rebalancing of portfolios away from US dollar-denominated assets and towards euro-denominated assets, which would support the euro,” he added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)