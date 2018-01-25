Ecb rate setters split about next move as euro rise complicates outlook-sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers gathering on Thursday were split on their next policy move as a stronger-than-expected rise in the euro gets in the way of their careful exit from years of aggressive stimulus, sources close to the matter told Reuters.
The ECB reaffirmed its easy policy of massive bond purchases and ultra low-rates on Thursday despite an increasingly upbeat assessment of the economy.
Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Frank Sibelt and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Angus MacSwan