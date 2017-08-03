ECB says euro zone inflation pressures still week

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wages and prices of consumer goods in the euro zone are still growing at a slow pace, holding back inflation despite a strengthening economic recovery, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"Pricing pressures at the early stages of the supply chain have yet to transmit to consumer good producer prices," the ECB said in its economic bulletin.

"More generally, underlying domestic price pressures remained subdued ... (and) wage growth remains low." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John Stonestreet)