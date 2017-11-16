FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Markets should not expect ECB to raise asset buys: Mersch
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 10:13 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Markets should not expect ECB to raise asset buys: Mersch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Markets would not be right to expect the European Central Bank to increase asset purchases given solid growth and a rising confidence in the rebound of inflation, Executive Board Member Yves Mersch told CNBC on Thursday.

“Seeing it from today, I do not expect that the market would be right to anticipate a further increase in our asset purchases at the end of our programme,” Mersch added.

Mersch added that the ECB could increase its growth forecast in December and may also project a more modest drop in inflation for the coming months.

“No-one would be overly surprised if we would again slightly revise upwards our projections for growth,” Mersch said adding that the inflation drop, projected for the end of this year and the beginning of next year, would be “less pronounced” as earlier feared. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.