March 8, 2018

Little change to ECB's inflation, growth forecasts

    FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
left its growth and inflation forecasts mostly unchanged on
Thursday, predicting that price growth will slowly climb in the
coming years but still miss its target by the end of the decade
despite years of stimulus.
    The ECB, which targets inflation at just below 2 percent,
sees price growth at 1.4 percent this year and next, picking up
to 1.7 percent in 2020, ECB President Mario Draghi told a news
conference.
    Economic growth this year was seen at 2.4 percent versus an
earlier 2.3 percent forecast.
    The following are the ECB staff's new projections for
inflation and GDP growth, with December forecasts in brackets.
    The ECB updates projections once a quarter.

                2018        2019        2020
GDP growth    2.4 (2.3)   1.9 (1.9)   1.7 (1.7)
Inflation     1.4 (1.4)   1.4 (1.5)   1.7 (1.7)

 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi
Editing by Catherine Evans)
