September 28, 2017

ECB should slow asset purchases, but keep policy loose - Villeroy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should slow the pace of its asset purchases while also keeping monetary policy accommodative overall, ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday.

There is no doubt that the current economic and job market recovery will lead to higher inflation although questions linger about how long that will take, Villeroy told group of bankers in a speech made available to the press.

“We are facing today a simple requirement linked to our mandate of maintaining price stability and the progress towards our inflation target,” Villeroy said.

“We must reduce the intensity of our net asset purchases while also keeping overall our monetary policy significantly accommodative,” Villeroy added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough

