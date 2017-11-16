FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB to follow gradual path to normalisation: Villeroy
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 16, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

ECB to follow gradual path to normalisation: Villeroy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will follow a gradual path to normalisation, decreasing the emphasis on its 2.55 trillion euro bond buying programme as it unwinds its crisis-era stimulus, the head of the French central bank said on Thursday.

“We will clearly follow this path of gradual normalisation, with caution but combining the whole range of our instruments - and there shouldn’t be excessive focus on the net purchases of assets,” Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who sits on the ECB’s rate setting Governing Council, said in Amsterdam.

“But monetary policy cannot be the only game in town, and therefore we should not overburden it,” he added, just weeks after the ECB agreed to halve its asset purchases from the start of next year in the light of improved economic growth.

The ECB has argued that its oversized balance sheet now provides the bulk of accommodation needed to keep borrowing costs low and boost inflation so the role of new bond purchases is declining. (Reporting by Bart H. Meijer; Writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.