FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's Weidmann praises Macron's reforms, says Europe will benefit - Les Echos
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 6:45 PM / in 13 hours

Germany's Weidmann praises Macron's reforms, says Europe will benefit - Les Echos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday he was impressed by the speed and breadth of the economic reforms delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron since his election.

“What we’re seeing appears impressive, both in speed of execution of the reforms and in ambition,” the head of the German central bank told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on its website.

“Europe will also benefit from them, even if the effects of these reforms will only be felt in the medium term,” he said.

On reforms of euro zone governance, Weidmann said there was no conflicting point with Macron’s views and that his German allies shared his aim for a stable euro zone.

“Talking of risk-sharing, common budget, should not be an aim in itself. We should discuss first what functions and responsibilities are best served at the European level rather than at the national level,” he added. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.