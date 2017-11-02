Germany's Weidmann praises Macron's reforms, says Europe will benefit - Les Echos

PARIS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Thursday he was impressed by the speed and breadth of the economic reforms delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron since his election.

“What we’re seeing appears impressive, both in speed of execution of the reforms and in ambition,” the head of the German central bank told French daily Les Echos in an interview published on its website.

“Europe will also benefit from them, even if the effects of these reforms will only be felt in the medium term,” he said.

On reforms of euro zone governance, Weidmann said there was no conflicting point with Macron’s views and that his German allies shared his aim for a stable euro zone.

“Talking of risk-sharing, common budget, should not be an aim in itself. We should discuss first what functions and responsibilities are best served at the European level rather than at the national level,” he added. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by John Irish)