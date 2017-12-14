FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB press conference
December 14, 2017 / 1:39 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB press conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its ultra-easy policy stance unchanged on Thursday, promising to hold rates low for an extended period and even maintaining a pledge to provide more stimulus if needed.

Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

COULD INCREASE APP

“If the outlook becomes less favourable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase the asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration.”

RATES TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS

“We continue to expect (interest rates) to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases.” (EMEA news desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
