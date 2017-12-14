HIGHLIGHTS-Draghi comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept its ultra-easy policy stance unchanged on Thursday, promising to hold rates low for an extended period and even maintaining a pledge to provide more stimulus if needed.
Following are highlights of ECB President Mario Draghi’s comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.
“If the outlook becomes less favourable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, we stand ready to increase the asset purchase programme in terms of size and/or duration.”
“We continue to expect (interest rates) to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time and well past the horizon of our net asset purchases.” (EMEA news desk)