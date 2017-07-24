FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 14 days ago

POLL-ECB to lend 1.5 bln euros at 3-month LTRO; 6.9 bln at weekly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 1.5
billion euros ($1.75 billion) at its three-month long-term
refinancing operation and 6.9 billion euros at its regular
weekly operation, a Reuters poll forecast on Monday.
    That compares to the 1.47 billion euros of the three month
operation maturing this week and 6.83 billion euros maturing
from last week.
    For the weekly tender, forecasts in the poll of 21 euro
money-market traders ranged between 5.0 and 8.0 billion euros.
         
 ALLOTMENT       ONE WEEK          THREE-MONTHS
 MEDIAN          6.9                    1.5
 MEAN            6.8                    1.5
 MODE            7.0                    1.5
 HIGHEST         8.0                    3.0
 LOWEST          5.0                    1.0
 COUNT           21                     20
 
    GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS
    ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
    ECB WEBSITE 
    ($1 = 0.8580 euros)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; polling by Kailash Bathija;
editing by Alexander Smith)

