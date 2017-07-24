POLL-ECB to lend 1.5 bln euros at 3-month LTRO; 6.9 bln at weekly

July 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) at its three-month long-term refinancing operation and 6.9 billion euros at its regular weekly operation, a Reuters poll forecast on Monday. That compares to the 1.47 billion euros of the three month operation maturing this week and 6.83 billion euros maturing from last week. For the weekly tender, forecasts in the poll of 21 euro money-market traders ranged between 5.0 and 8.0 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE WEEK THREE-MONTHS MEDIAN 6.9 1.5 MEAN 6.8 1.5 MODE 7.0 1.5 HIGHEST 8.0 3.0 LOWEST 5.0 1.0 COUNT 21 20 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.8580 euros) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; polling by Kailash Bathija; editing by Alexander Smith)