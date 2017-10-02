POLL-Banks to borrow 4.0 bln euros at ECB'S weekly tender -poll

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Banks will borrow 4.0 billion euros ($4.7 billion) from the European Central Bank at the weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll of euro money market traders found on Monday. That is slightly less than the 4.21 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 18 traders ranged between 3.0 billion and 5.0 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 4.0 MEAN 4.0 MODE 4.0 HIGHEST 5.0 LOWEST 3.0 COUNT 18 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.8523 euros) (Reporting By Hari Kishan; Polling by Vivek Mishra; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)