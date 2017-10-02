FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
POLL-Banks to borrow 4.0 bln euros at ECB'S weekly tender -poll
October 2, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 17 days

POLL-Banks to borrow 4.0 bln euros at ECB'S weekly tender -poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 2 (Reuters) - Banks will borrow 4.0 billion euros ($4.7
billion) from the European Central Bank at the weekly
refinancing operation, a Reuters poll of euro money market
traders found on Monday.
    That is slightly less than the 4.21 billion euros maturing
from last week.
    Forecasts in the poll of 18 traders ranged between 3.0
billion and 5.0 billion euros.
    
 ALLOTMENT   ONE-WEEK
 MEDIAN      4.0
 MEAN        4.0
 MODE        4.0
 HIGHEST     5.0
 LOWEST      3.0
 COUNT       18
 
GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS
ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
ECB WEBSITE

($1 = 0.8523 euros)

 (Reporting By Hari Kishan; Polling by Vivek Mishra; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)

