FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POLL-ECB to allot 3.0 bln euros at 3-month LTRO; 4.0 bln at weekly
Sections
Featured
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
russia
Red October - Russia of 1917 and 2017 closer than expected
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 23, 2017 / 10:01 AM / in 2 days

POLL-ECB to allot 3.0 bln euros at 3-month LTRO; 4.0 bln at weekly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will allot 3.0
billion euros ($3.5 billion) at its three-month operation and
4.0 billion euros at the regular weekly tender, a Reuters poll
of euro money market traders showed on Monday.
    That compares with 2.86 billion euros maturing from the
three-month operation in July and 3.82 billion euros from last
week.
    
 ALLOTMENT   THREE-MONTHS  ONE-WEEK
 MEDIAN      3.0           4.0
 MEAN        3.0           5.0
 MODE        3.0           4.0
 HIGHEST     4.0           18.0
 LOWEST      2.0           3.0
 COUNT       19            19
 
    GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS
    ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
    ECB WEBSITE
    ($1 = 0.8509 euros)

 (Reporting By Hari Kishan, Polling by Manjul Paul and Shrutee
Sarkar; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.