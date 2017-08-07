FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
POLL-ECB to lend 4.0 billion euros to banks at weekly tender
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
August 7, 2017 / 10:26 AM / in 2 months

POLL-ECB to lend 4.0 billion euros to banks at weekly tender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lend 4.0
billion euros ($4.7 billion) at its weekly refinancing
operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday.
    That is less than the 4.3 billion euros maturing from last
week.
    Forecasts in the poll of 18 euro money market traders ranged
from 3.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros.
    
 ALLOTMENT   ONE-WEEK
 MEDIAN      4.0
 MEAN        4.5
 MODE        4.0
 HIGHEST     8.0
 LOWEST      3.5
 COUNT       18
 
GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS
ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS
ECB WEBSITE
($1 = 0.8476 euros)

 (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh, Polling by Hari Kishan; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.