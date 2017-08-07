POLL-ECB to lend 4.0 billion euros to banks at weekly tender

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lend 4.0 billion euros ($4.7 billion) at its weekly refinancing operation, a Reuters poll found on Monday. That is less than the 4.3 billion euros maturing from last week. Forecasts in the poll of 18 euro money market traders ranged from 3.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros. ALLOTMENT ONE-WEEK MEDIAN 4.0 MEAN 4.5 MODE 4.0 HIGHEST 8.0 LOWEST 3.5 COUNT 18 GUIDE TO EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK ANNOUNCEMENTS ANNOUNCEMENTS ON ECB OPEN MARKET OPERATIONS ECB WEBSITE ($1 = 0.8476 euros) (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh, Polling by Hari Kishan; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)