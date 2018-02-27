European Parliament committee endorses De Guindos for ECB VP job

BRUSSELS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The European Parliament’s economic committee endorsed on Tuesday Spain’s Economy Minister Luis de Guindos for an eight-year term as the next vice president of the European Central Bank, succeeding Vitor Constancio at the end of May.

The committee, which has only a consultative role and cannot bloc a nomination to the ECB by euro zone finance ministers, voted 24 to 14 with 13 abstentions in favour of De Guindos. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)