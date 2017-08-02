FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 4 days ago

China's Guangzhou tightens home price controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The housing authority for the city of Guangzhou in southern China issued a notice on its website on Wednesday calling for strong enforcement of housing policies:

- New property developments in the city that do not follow price guidance from the government will not be issued presales permits.

- Lenders must protect against risks from mortgage loans and step up checks to ensure accuracy of income information for prospective borrowers.

- Residential land supply should be increased. (Reporting by Elias Glenn)

