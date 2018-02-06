FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 2:26 PM / a day ago

Wikileaks founder Assange loses bid to have UK arrest warrant dropped

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A British court on Tuesday rejected a legal attempt by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to have a warrant for his arrest dropped.

Assange has been holed up inside the Ecuadorean embassy in London for more than five years because he fears extradition to the United States.

If he were to leave, he would face arrest by British police for skipping bail to avoid extradition to Sweden to face an allegation of rape, which he denied.

The Swedish case has since been dropped but in the eyes of the British authorities Assange remains in breach of his bail conditions. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)

