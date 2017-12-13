FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ecuador court sentences VP to six years in jail in Odebrecht graft case
December 13, 2017 / 10:53 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ecuador court sentences VP to six years in jail in Odebrecht graft case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUITO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An Ecuadorean court on Wednesday sentenced Vice President Jorge Glas to six years in jail after finding him guilty in Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA’s corruption scandal.

The prosecutor’s office had accused him of receiving a roughly $13.5 million bribe from Odebrecht through his uncle. Glas was suspended from his duties in August and was put in pretrial detention in October. He has said the accusations lack evidence and are part of a politicized campaign against him.

Glas can appeal the decision. (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

